Below are the Union County arrests for 05-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Kimberly
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Smith, Kimberly (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 417 Gregan Ct, Stallings, NC, on 5/26/2019 14:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, C A
|Name
|Hill, Bayden Adam
|Arrest Date
|05-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hill, Bayden Adam (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 21 (2019043335), at 3006 Semmes Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2019 12:49:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Severt, Thomas Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
|Description
|Severt, Thomas Lee (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 8100 Brisbin Dr/merryvale Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/26/2019 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D
|Name
|Moore, James Carl
|Arrest Date
|05-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moore, James Carl (W /M/42) Cited on Charge of Liquor-give Mtbv / U-wn <21 (201904335), at 3016 Semmes Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2019 1:59:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Tomberlin, James Ray
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 5) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Tomberlin, James Ray (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 5) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 12047 Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 5/26/2019 00:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Lefor, J L
|Name
|Severt, Thomas Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2019
|Court Case
|201900535
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Severt, Thomas Lee (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 8100 Brisbin Dr/merryvale Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/26/2019 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D