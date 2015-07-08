Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-27-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BYRD, GARY JERMAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/24/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-27 02:15:00
Court Case 7502018054614
Charge Description FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ELEJARDE, LUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-27 10:57:00
Court Case 5902019219462
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TAYLOR, DEANGELO LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/23/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-27 16:47:00
Court Case 5902019218962
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRAHAM, VENITA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/27/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-27 04:20:00
Court Case 5902019219790
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EVANS, JAMELLE DAVID
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/10/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-27 10:00:00
Court Case 2018712612
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 700.00

Name WRIGHT, ALCOLA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/3/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-27 17:06:00
Court Case 5902019219722
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 3500.00