Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-27-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BYRD, GARY JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/24/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-27 02:15:00
|Court Case
|7502018054614
|Charge Description
|FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ELEJARDE, LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/16/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-27 10:57:00
|Court Case
|5902019219462
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, DEANGELO LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/23/1983
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-27 16:47:00
|Court Case
|5902019218962
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRAHAM, VENITA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/27/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-27 04:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019219790
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|EVANS, JAMELLE DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/10/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-27 10:00:00
|Court Case
|2018712612
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|700.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, ALCOLA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/3/1968
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-27 17:06:00
|Court Case
|5902019219722
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|3500.00