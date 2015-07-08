Below are the Union County arrests for 05-27-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Beppler, Joshua Alexander
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2019
|Court Case
|201903615
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Beppler, Joshua Alexander (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2300 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2019 00:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Pate, Andrew Edwin
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2019
|Court Case
|201904359
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Pate, Andrew Edwin (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 309 N Catawba Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/27/2019 03:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Austin, J F
|Name
|Weatherford, Billy Stephen
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Weatherford, Billy Stephen (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2019 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Houston, Jerrett Nahshon
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2019
|Court Case
|201902040
|Charge
|1) Assault By Strangulation (F) And 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M),
|Description
|Houston, Jerrett Nahshon (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) and 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), at 808 Sha-nelle Ln, Matthews, NC, on 5/27/2019 13:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Griffin, Maurice
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2019
|Court Case
|201903623
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Maurice (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 426 English St, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2019 14:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J
|Name
|Tatum, Ladonna Renee
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2019
|Court Case
|201903624
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Tatum, Ladonna Renee (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2019 15:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S