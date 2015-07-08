Below are the Union County arrests for 05-27-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Beppler, Joshua Alexander
Arrest Date 05/27/2019
Court Case 201903615
Charge 1) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Beppler, Joshua Alexander (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2300 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2019 00:35.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Pate, Andrew Edwin
Arrest Date 05/27/2019
Court Case 201904359
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Pate, Andrew Edwin (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 309 N Catawba Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/27/2019 03:38.
Arresting Officer Austin, J F

Name Weatherford, Billy Stephen
Arrest Date 05/27/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Weatherford, Billy Stephen (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2019 08:00.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Houston, Jerrett Nahshon
Arrest Date 05/27/2019
Court Case 201902040
Charge 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) And 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M),
Description Houston, Jerrett Nahshon (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) and 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), at 808 Sha-nelle Ln, Matthews, NC, on 5/27/2019 13:36.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Griffin, Maurice
Arrest Date 05/27/2019
Court Case 201903623
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Griffin, Maurice (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 426 English St, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2019 14:51.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J

Name Tatum, Ladonna Renee
Arrest Date 05/27/2019
Court Case 201903624
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Tatum, Ladonna Renee (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2019 15:59.
Arresting Officer Helms, S