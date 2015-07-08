Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LAWRENCE, MAKINYA MONTISSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-28 10:00:00
Court Case 5902019218996
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name NEAL, SAMUEL DRAKKAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/2/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-28 12:59:00
Court Case 5902019219979
Charge Description WEAPON ON EDUC PROP-NOT GUN
Bond Amount

Name MCILWAIN, JAVARIOUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/15/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-28 09:27:00
Court Case 5902019219857
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TRUSTY, RAEKWON WAHIDTAKBIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/2/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-28 13:53:00
Court Case 5902019219975
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STEELE, QUARNETTA ISAIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/8/1994
Height 4.10
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-28 08:30:00
Court Case 5902019219942
Charge Description MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
Bond Amount

Name COOPER, BRYON ESTES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/12/1968
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-28 16:00:00
Court Case 1202018718973
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00