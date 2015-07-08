Below are the Union County arrests for 05-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Patterson, Wendy Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Wendy Marie (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2019 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Braswell, Lucas Stephen
|Arrest Date
|05-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Braswell, Lucas Stephen (W /M/17) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4199 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/smith Farm Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/28/2019 2:00:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Giordano, Christian Gage
|Arrest Date
|05-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Giordano, Christian Gage (W /M/23) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 5518 Beverly Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 16:00, 5/23/2019 and 09:16, 5/28/2019. Reported: 09:16, 5/28/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Springs, Trace Arnell
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 4) Larceny-Felony (F), 5) Larceny-Felony (F), And 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Springs, Trace Arnell (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Larceny-felony (F), 5) Larceny-felony (F), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2019 17:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Vysotsky, Daniel
|Arrest Date
|05-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vysotsky, Daniel (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4199 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/smith Farm Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/28/2019 2:15:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Kirby, Bart Edward
|Arrest Date
|05-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kirby, Bart Edward (W /M/34) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3030 Grey Pond Ln, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 5/25/2019 and 09:25, 5/28/2019. Reported: 09:25, 5/28/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T