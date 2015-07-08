Description

Springs, Trace Arnell (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Larceny-felony (F), 5) Larceny-felony (F), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2019 17:18.