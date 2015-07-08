Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-29-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOOVER, JERVIS L
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/24/1975
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-29 08:35:00
Court Case 5902016239288
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SUBER, DARIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-29 10:40:00
Court Case 5902019220073
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JENKINS, TYQUIS SYJUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/26/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-29 10:05:00
Court Case 5902019220118
Charge Description CARD THEFT W/SCANNING DEVICE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DELAROSA, ISAIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/18/2003
Height 5.8
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-29 16:33:00
Court Case 5902019220155
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name CONNOR, DAQUARIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/20/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-29 07:00:00
Court Case 5902019219980
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount

Name WITHERSPOON, LAMARIAY AKE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/13/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-29 12:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount