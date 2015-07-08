Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-29-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOOVER, JERVIS L
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/24/1975
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-29 08:35:00
|Court Case
|5902016239288
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SUBER, DARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/14/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-29 10:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019220073
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JENKINS, TYQUIS SYJUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/26/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-29 10:05:00
|Court Case
|5902019220118
|Charge Description
|CARD THEFT W/SCANNING DEVICE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DELAROSA, ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/18/2003
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-29 16:33:00
|Court Case
|5902019220155
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CONNOR, DAQUARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/20/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-29 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019219980
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WITHERSPOON, LAMARIAY AKE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/13/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-29 12:48:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount