Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-30-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BAKER, ARMOND SEDAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/12/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-30 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019220165
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CARTER, EMMIT JAMIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/18/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-30 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019219974
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FRANCIS, GREGORY ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/18/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-30 12:00:00
|Court Case
|6402018059314
|Charge Description
|H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JAWAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/28/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-30 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019220271
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ALLEN, NYEQUEST
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/21/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-30 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019220217
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CHANEY, DWAYNE FURLOW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/21/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-30 09:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019220238
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|3000.00