Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-30-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name BAKER, ARMOND SEDAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/12/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-30 02:00:00
Court Case 5902019220165
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CARTER, EMMIT JAMIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/18/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-30 10:00:00
Court Case 5902019219974
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FRANCIS, GREGORY ALLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/18/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-30 12:00:00
Court Case 6402018059314
Charge Description H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WILLIAMS, JAWAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/28/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-30 14:00:00
Court Case 5902019220271
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ALLEN, NYEQUEST
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/21/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-30 01:30:00
Court Case 5902019220217
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CHANEY, DWAYNE FURLOW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/21/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-30 09:10:00
Court Case 5902019220238
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 3000.00