Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Craig, William C
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2019
|Court Case
|201904513
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Craig, William C (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3926 Mountain Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2019 09:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Bennett, Elijah Demon
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Awdw Intent To Kill,Felony Prob (F),
|Description
|Bennett, Elijah Demon (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(awdw Intent To Kill,felony Prob (F), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2019 14:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Gallagher, Cody William
|Arrest Date
|05-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gallagher, Cody William (W /M/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3323 Hard Rock Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 15:30, 5/29/2019 and 07:05, 5/30/2019. Reported: 07:14, 5/30/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Shaw, S L
|Name
|Berry, Elias Roy
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Berry, Elias Roy (I /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4421 Old Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2019 09:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Turrubiartes-garcia, Jose Antonio
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Turrubiartes-garcia, Jose Antonio (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2019 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Holly, Joice Brenda
|Arrest Date
|05-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Holly, Joice Brenda (W /F/72) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 3322 Joe Griffin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 08:41, 5/30/2019. Reported: 08:41, 5/30/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E