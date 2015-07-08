Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Craig, William C
Arrest Date 05/30/2019
Court Case 201904513
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Craig, William C (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3926 Mountain Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2019 09:43.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Bennett, Elijah Demon
Arrest Date 05/30/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Awdw Intent To Kill,Felony Prob (F),
Description Bennett, Elijah Demon (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(awdw Intent To Kill,felony Prob (F), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2019 14:34.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Gallagher, Cody William
Arrest Date 05-30-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Gallagher, Cody William (W /M/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3323 Hard Rock Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 15:30, 5/29/2019 and 07:05, 5/30/2019. Reported: 07:14, 5/30/2019.
Arresting Officer Shaw, S L

Name Berry, Elias Roy
Arrest Date 05/30/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Berry, Elias Roy (I /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4421 Old Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2019 09:52.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Turrubiartes-garcia, Jose Antonio
Arrest Date 05/30/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault Leo/Inflic Injury (F), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Turrubiartes-garcia, Jose Antonio (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Leo/inflic Injury (F), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2019 15:00.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Holly, Joice Brenda
Arrest Date 05-30-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Holly, Joice Brenda (W /F/72) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 3322 Joe Griffin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 08:41, 5/30/2019. Reported: 08:41, 5/30/2019.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E