Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-31-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name POLK, DEWAN ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/15/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-31 03:45:00
Court Case 5902019209950
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BUTLER, CODY CLINT
Arrest Type
DOB 11/26/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-31 11:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MORALES-POCON, ALBERTO ESTEBAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/21/1977
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-31 13:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/19/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 171
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-31 13:00:00
Court Case 5902019012684
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HARRISON, AROMIE MARKUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/16/1995
Height 6.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-31 04:36:00
Court Case 5902019220359
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, KRISTIN DEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/3/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-31 09:40:00
Court Case 5902019220108
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 5000.00