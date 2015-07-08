Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-31-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|POLK, DEWAN ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/15/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-31 03:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019209950
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BUTLER, CODY CLINT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/26/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-31 11:28:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORALES-POCON, ALBERTO ESTEBAN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/21/1977
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-31 13:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YOUNG, CHRISTOPHER LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/19/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|171
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-31 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019012684
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HARRISON, AROMIE MARKUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/16/1995
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-31 04:36:00
|Court Case
|5902019220359
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, KRISTIN DEON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/3/1989
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-31 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019220108
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00