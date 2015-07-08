Below are the Union County arrests for 05-31-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Walden, Cody Neal
Arrest Date 05/31/2019
Court Case 201904493
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Walden, Cody Neal (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3014 Hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2019 10:10.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T

Name Jones, Mark Lee
Arrest Date 05/31/2019
Court Case 201903672
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Jones, Mark Lee (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 106 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2019 21:45.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Car Collection, Inc VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
Arrest Date 05-31-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Car Collection, Inc VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 4925 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:32, 5/31/2019 and 11:33, 5/31/2019. Reported: 11:33, 5/31/2019.
Arresting Officer Williams, E A

Name Meadows, Joshua Aaron
Arrest Date 05/31/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Meadows, Joshua Aaron (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2019 11:25.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Collins, Anthony Lee
Arrest Date 05/31/2019
Court Case 201903750
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Collins, Anthony Lee (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 801 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2019 22:42.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Burnette, Kyle Bama
Arrest Date 05-31-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Burnette, Kyle Bama (W /M/32) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 8211 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 07:00, 5/31/2019 and 13:05, 5/31/2019. Reported: 13:05, 5/31/2019.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D