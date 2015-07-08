Below are the Union County arrests for 05-31-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Walden, Cody Neal
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2019
|Court Case
|201904493
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Walden, Cody Neal (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3014 Hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2019 10:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Jones, Mark Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2019
|Court Case
|201903672
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Jones, Mark Lee (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 106 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2019 21:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Car Collection, Inc VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|05-31-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Car Collection, Inc VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 4925 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:32, 5/31/2019 and 11:33, 5/31/2019. Reported: 11:33, 5/31/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, E A
|Name
|Meadows, Joshua Aaron
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Meadows, Joshua Aaron (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2019 11:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Collins, Anthony Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2019
|Court Case
|201903750
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Collins, Anthony Lee (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 801 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2019 22:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Burnette, Kyle Bama
|Arrest Date
|05-31-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Burnette, Kyle Bama (W /M/32) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 8211 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 07:00, 5/31/2019 and 13:05, 5/31/2019. Reported: 13:05, 5/31/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D