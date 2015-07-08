Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-01-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, SHAKUR KATTREL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/17/1998
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-01 09:10:00
|Court Case
|5902018019825
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WASHINGTON, DARRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1965
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-01 17:13:00
|Court Case
|5902019220566
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BARRGAN, HERMAN MENDOZA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/9/1983
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-01 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019220518
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, VERSALLIS SIMONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1971
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-01 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019220549
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WISE, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/8/1976
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-01 00:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOORE, LAZONTE SANCHEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/4/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-01 09:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019220548
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00