Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-02-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SAYYAH-KHOBEISI, AMIR ARDALAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/25/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-02 02:29:00
Court Case 5902019220665
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LOVE, DEMANI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-02 14:00:00
Court Case 5902019204365
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JACKSON, TERRY LEVINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/14/1970
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-02 04:36:00
Court Case 5902019220675
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount

Name CARSON, DESMONIQUE ZETTIEJEAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/20/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-02 15:34:00
Court Case 5902017027727
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRAY, LEAMON JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/23/1987
Height 6.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-02 00:04:00
Court Case 5902018238325
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MURILLO, PABLO ALEJANDRO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/24/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-02 03:49:00
Court Case 5902019220674
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00