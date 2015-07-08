Below are the Union County arrests for 06-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|King, Jeremy Edward
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|King, Jeremy Edward (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main Street, Charlotte, NC, on 6/3/2019 11:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Lheureux, L R
|Name
|Gunn, Samuel Wallace
|Arrest Date
|06-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gunn, Samuel Wallace (W /M/17) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Mlk Blvd/skywatch Lane, Monroe, on 6/3/2019 11:33:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Street, Dennis Ray
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), 6) Probation Violation (M), 7) Probation Violation (F), And 8) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Street, Dennis Ray (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), 6) Probation Violation (M), 7) Probation Violation (F), and 8) Probation Violation (F), at 9228 E Hwy 218, Peachland, NC, on 6/3/2019 12:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Bravo, Kimberli Michelle
|Arrest Date
|06-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bravo, Kimberli Michelle (W /F/49) Cited on Charge of Larceny-misdemeanor (201904644), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/3/2019 5:57:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Patterson, Vontavious Romain
|Arrest Date
|06/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 4) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Vontavious Romain (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 4) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2019 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Thiel, Joshua Hans
|Arrest Date
|06-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thiel, Joshua Hans (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of Simple Assault (201904646), at 1001 Linstead Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/3/2019 9:14:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A