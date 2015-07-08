Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROBERTS, TRAVIS REED
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/5/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-04 02:27:00
|Court Case
|5902019220869
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|SMITH, RICHARD DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/13/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-04 10:27:00
|Court Case
|5902019220307
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DIAZ-GUTIERREZ, ANGEL LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|12/29/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-04 11:30:00
|Court Case
|1202018721711
|Charge Description
|CHILD NOT IN REAR SEAT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SCOTT, JOHN WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/4/1967
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-04 15:13:00
|Court Case
|5902019220965
|Charge Description
|MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|COX, CHRYSTOPHER KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/28/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-04 03:51:00
|Court Case
|5902019220880
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/28/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-04 12:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount