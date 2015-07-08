Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROBERTS, TRAVIS REED
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/5/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-04 02:27:00
Court Case 5902019220869
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name SMITH, RICHARD DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-04 10:27:00
Court Case 5902019220307
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DIAZ-GUTIERREZ, ANGEL LUIS
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 12/29/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-04 11:30:00
Court Case 1202018721711
Charge Description CHILD NOT IN REAR SEAT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SCOTT, JOHN WAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/4/1967
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-04 15:13:00
Court Case 5902019220965
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name COX, CHRYSTOPHER KEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/28/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-04 03:51:00
Court Case 5902019220880
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WRIGHT, ROBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 4/28/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-04 12:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount