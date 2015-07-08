Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Blackburn, Kelly
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Blackburn, Kelly (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2513 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/4/2019 14:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Rivera, Epifanio Esteves
|Arrest Date
|06-04-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rivera, Epifanio Esteves (W /M/39) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 2449 River Chase Dr, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 6/3/2019 and 07:28, 6/4/2019. Reported: 07:28, 6/4/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Beckham, Edward Jamal
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2019
|Court Case
|201903830
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Nol, Dwlr X2, Reck Dr), M (M),
|Description
|Beckham, Edward Jamal (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (nol, Dwlr X2, Reck Dr), M (M), at 900 Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2019 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Bennett, Katina Renee
|Arrest Date
|06-04-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bennett, Katina Renee (B /F/42) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 2307 Jacobs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:30, 6/4/2019 and 08:00, 6/4/2019. Reported: 08:03, 6/4/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Austin, J F
|Name
|Plattenberger, Joseph Robert
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Plattenberger, Joseph Robert (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 6604 Rose Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/4/2019 19:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Sherman, Trenton J
|Arrest Date
|06-04-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sherman, Trenton J (W /M/16) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 115 South Fork Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:30, 6/4/2019 and 08:00, 6/4/2019. Reported: 08:13, 6/4/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L