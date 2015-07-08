Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Blackburn, Kelly
Arrest Date 06/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Blackburn, Kelly (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2513 White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/4/2019 14:10.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Rivera, Epifanio Esteves
Arrest Date 06-04-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Rivera, Epifanio Esteves (W /M/39) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 2449 River Chase Dr, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 6/3/2019 and 07:28, 6/4/2019. Reported: 07:28, 6/4/2019.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Beckham, Edward Jamal
Arrest Date 06/04/2019
Court Case 201903830
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Nol, Dwlr X2, Reck Dr), M (M),
Description Beckham, Edward Jamal (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (nol, Dwlr X2, Reck Dr), M (M), at 900 Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2019 19:00.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Bennett, Katina Renee
Arrest Date 06-04-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Bennett, Katina Renee (B /F/42) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 2307 Jacobs Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:30, 6/4/2019 and 08:00, 6/4/2019. Reported: 08:03, 6/4/2019.
Arresting Officer Austin, J F

Name Plattenberger, Joseph Robert
Arrest Date 06/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Plattenberger, Joseph Robert (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 6604 Rose Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/4/2019 19:23.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Sherman, Trenton J
Arrest Date 06-04-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Sherman, Trenton J (W /M/16) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 115 South Fork Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:30, 6/4/2019 and 08:00, 6/4/2019. Reported: 08:13, 6/4/2019.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L