Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-05-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name PETTIFORD, JADARRIN CUMILLUS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/25/1998
Height 6.3
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-05 00:57:00
Court Case 5902019221021
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount

Name LOPEZ-VASQUEZ, CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/30/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-05 11:00:00
Court Case 4002017079211
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BELL, JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 8/12/1963
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-05 15:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SLOAN, TYDARRIUS DAJUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/25/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-05 02:23:00
Court Case 5902019013146
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name LOVE, JEREMY MALIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/5/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-05 10:45:00
Court Case 5902019220709
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount

Name BILLINGS, TEMIKA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/11/1974
Height 5.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-05 13:34:00
Court Case 5902018226945
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 2000.00