|Name
|Little, Michael Obrian
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Little, Michael Obrian (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2019 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Allen, William Quinthony Isaya
|Arrest Date
|06-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, William Quinthony Isaya (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at U Turn W Claude Austin Rd/claude Austin, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2019 5:05:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2019
|Court Case
|201904676
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 3922 Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/5/2019 08:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Allen, William Quinthony Isaya
|Arrest Date
|06-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, William Quinthony Isaya (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at U Turn W Claude Austin Rd/claude Austin, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2019 5:05:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Clark, James Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/05/2019
|Court Case
|201902669
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Clark, James Lee (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2019 09:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Allen, William Quinthony Isaya
|Arrest Date
|06-05-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, William Quinthony Isaya (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at U Turn W Claude Austin Rd/claude Austin, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2019 5:05:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C