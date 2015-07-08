Below are the Union County arrests for 06-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Little, Michael Obrian
Arrest Date 06/05/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Little, Michael Obrian (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2019 08:00.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Allen, William Quinthony Isaya
Arrest Date 06-05-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, William Quinthony Isaya (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at U Turn W Claude Austin Rd/claude Austin, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2019 5:05:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
Arrest Date 06/05/2019
Court Case 201904676
Charge Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 3922 Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/5/2019 08:26.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Allen, William Quinthony Isaya
Arrest Date 06-05-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, William Quinthony Isaya (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at U Turn W Claude Austin Rd/claude Austin, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2019 5:05:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Clark, James Lee
Arrest Date 06/05/2019
Court Case 201902669
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Clark, James Lee (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2019 09:43.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Allen, William Quinthony Isaya
Arrest Date 06-05-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, William Quinthony Isaya (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at U Turn W Claude Austin Rd/claude Austin, Monroe, NC, on 6/5/2019 5:05:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C