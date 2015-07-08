Below are the Union County arrests for 06-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Threatt, Darion
Arrest Date 06/06/2019
Court Case 201903867
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Threatt, Darion (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/6/2019 02:58.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Patterson, Wendy Marie
Arrest Date 06/06/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Patterson, Wendy Marie (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 6/6/2019 18:22.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Benton, David Andrew
Arrest Date 06-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Benton, David Andrew (W /M/70) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 2799 Old Monroe Rd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/6/2019 3:21:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Brownlee, Riane Nmn
Arrest Date 06/06/2019
Court Case 201903868
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F) And 2) Fugitive (F),
Description Brownlee, Riane Nmn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F) and 2) Fugitive (F), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2019 03:13.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Patterson, Wendy Marie
Arrest Date 06/06/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
Description Patterson, Wendy Marie (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 6/6/2019 18:57.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Stegall, Justin Case
Arrest Date 06-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Stegall, Justin Case (W /M/23) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 308 Stevens St, Monroe, NC, between 23:30, 6/5/2019 and 01:13, 6/6/2019. Reported: 01:13, 6/6/2019.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M