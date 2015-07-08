Below are the Union County arrests for 06-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Threatt, Darion
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2019
|Court Case
|201903867
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Threatt, Darion (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/6/2019 02:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Patterson, Wendy Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Patterson, Wendy Marie (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 6/6/2019 18:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Benton, David Andrew
|Arrest Date
|06-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Benton, David Andrew (W /M/70) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 2799 Old Monroe Rd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/6/2019 3:21:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Brownlee, Riane Nmn
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2019
|Court Case
|201903868
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (F) And 2) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Brownlee, Riane Nmn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F) and 2) Fugitive (F), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/6/2019 03:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Patterson, Wendy Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Wendy Marie (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 6/6/2019 18:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Stegall, Justin Case
|Arrest Date
|06-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Stegall, Justin Case (W /M/23) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 308 Stevens St, Monroe, NC, between 23:30, 6/5/2019 and 01:13, 6/6/2019. Reported: 01:13, 6/6/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M