Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-07-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROSE, PAUL CAMERON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/8/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-07 06:36:00
Court Case 5902019221368
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LANEY, ZARON
Arrest Type
DOB 9/24/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 128
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-07 13:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JONES, ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/4/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-07 14:53:00
Court Case 5902019220288
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WHITE, MELANIE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/7/1975
Height 5.5
Weight 229
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-07 08:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WRIGHT, RAYVONNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/22/1987
Height 5.2
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-07 11:28:00
Court Case 3502019056469
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SNOWTEN, VINCENT EDWARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/19/1973
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-07 15:58:00
Court Case 5902019221455
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00