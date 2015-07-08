Below are the Union County arrests for 06-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Shepard, Ronald Wayne
Arrest Date 06/07/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Misd. Larceny) (M),
Description Shepard, Ronald Wayne (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M – 1 (misd. Larceny) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2019 12:12.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Society VICTIM of Found Property
Arrest Date 06-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Found Property (C), at 130 Blythe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 06:49, 6/7/2019 and 06:50, 6/7/2019. Reported: 06:50, 6/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Gallis, T B

Name Whitley, Paul Eugene
Arrest Date 06/07/2019
Court Case 201903862
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Whitley, Paul Eugene (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2019 13:57.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Sicilia, James Salvatore
Arrest Date 06-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Sicilia, James Salvatore (W /M/63) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 6001 Sipes Pl, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:30, 6/6/2019 and 06:53, 6/7/2019. Reported: 06:53, 6/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Leonard, T S

Name Chapman, Lawrence Eric
Arrest Date 06/07/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Dwlr, Not Display Reg.) (M),
Description Chapman, Lawrence Eric (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M – 1 (dwlr, Not Display Reg.) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/7/2019 14:32.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Edwards, Pamela Odell
Arrest Date 06-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Edwards, Pamela Odell (W /F/55) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1208 Cranberry St, Monroe, NC, between 07:00, 6/7/2019 and 07:01, 6/7/2019. Reported: 07:01, 6/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S