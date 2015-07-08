Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-08-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RICHARD, SARA BRIANA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/16/1995
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-08 02:46:00
|Court Case
|5902019221522
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|NICHOLSON, DARIUS MARQUISE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/17/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-08 15:14:00
|Court Case
|5902019221566
|Charge Description
|DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|SALAZAR, FRANK STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/24/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-08 01:33:00
|Court Case
|5902019221521
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, MARCELLA TRUESDALE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/18/1964
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-08 16:16:00
|Court Case
|5902016226475
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLACKMON, MASAKELA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/20/1976
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-08 03:31:00
|Court Case
|5902019221525
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BEY, KEVIN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/6/1970
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-08 16:38:00
|Court Case
|5902019221576
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount