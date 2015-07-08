Below are the Union County arrests for 06-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Hannah Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Pwimsd Sch Ii, Poss Cs Jail, Pdp) (F),
|Description
|Smith, Hannah Lynn (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (pwimsd Sch Ii, Poss Cs Jail, Pdp) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2019 14:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Mcclam, Ashley Griffith
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear- ( Expired Reg/ Expired Inspection) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (Dwlr Not Impaired/ Poss Revd Dr Lic) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd ( Dwlr Not Impaired/ Exp Reg Card) (M),
|Description
|Mcclam, Ashley Griffith (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear- ( Expired Reg/ Expired Inspection) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (dwlr Not Impaired/ Poss Revd Dr Lic) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd ( Dwlr Not Impaired/ Exp Reg Card) (M), at 601 Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2019 15:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Helms, Christopher Mark
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Helms, Christopher Mark (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Smith, Karmen Keeley
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Smith, Karmen Keeley (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Tarlton, John Leslie
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Child Under 12 (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, John Leslie (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Child Under 12 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2019 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Ng, A
|Name
|Whitaker, Christopher David
|Arrest Date
|06/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Whitaker, Christopher David (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 8017 Beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/9/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R