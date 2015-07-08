Below are the Union County arrests for 06-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Hannah Lynn
Arrest Date 06/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Pwimsd Sch Ii, Poss Cs Jail, Pdp) (F),
Description Smith, Hannah Lynn (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (pwimsd Sch Ii, Poss Cs Jail, Pdp) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2019 14:50.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Mcclam, Ashley Griffith
Arrest Date 06/09/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear- ( Expired Reg/ Expired Inspection) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (Dwlr Not Impaired/ Poss Revd Dr Lic) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd ( Dwlr Not Impaired/ Exp Reg Card) (M),
Description Mcclam, Ashley Griffith (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear- ( Expired Reg/ Expired Inspection) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (dwlr Not Impaired/ Poss Revd Dr Lic) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd ( Dwlr Not Impaired/ Exp Reg Card) (M), at 601 Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2019 15:39.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Helms, Christopher Mark
Arrest Date 06/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Helms, Christopher Mark (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Smith, Karmen Keeley
Arrest Date 06/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Smith, Karmen Keeley (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Tarlton, John Leslie
Arrest Date 06/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault On Child Under 12 (M),
Description Tarlton, John Leslie (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Child Under 12 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/9/2019 00:00.
Arresting Officer Ng, A

Name Whitaker, Christopher David
Arrest Date 06/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Whitaker, Christopher David (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 8017 Beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/9/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R