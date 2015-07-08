Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-10-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CASEY, ISAIAH KEASHONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/16/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-10 09:07:00
Court Case 5902019220834
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name MASSEY, JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/26/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-10 09:33:00
Court Case 1202019052368
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name SMITH, CHRISTIAN MICHEAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/7/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-10 15:16:00
Court Case 3502019056716
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name HALL, SHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1976
Height 6.6
Weight 197
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-10 09:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name RUSSELL, BRANDON DEANGELO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/14/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-10 13:08:00
Court Case 8302018051216
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STEPHENS, BOBBY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/25/1959
Height 6.0
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-10 15:15:00
Court Case 5902019221778
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00