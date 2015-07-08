Below are the Union County arrests for 06-10-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Craig, Heath Thomas
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2019
|Court Case
|201904842
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Craig, Heath Thomas (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2524 Porter Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2019 13:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Teal, Hannah Michelle
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2019
|Court Case
|201903966
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Teal, Hannah Michelle (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2019 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2019
|Court Case
|201904843
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 1419 Roscoe Howey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/10/2019 14:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Poss Mari Para, Illegal Transport (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Speeding, Simple Poss Sch Vi) (M),
|Description
|Rhoads, Gregory Joseph (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(poss Mari Para, Illegal Transport (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(speeding, Simple Poss Sch Vi) (M), at 1419 Roscoe Howey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/10/2019 14:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Garcia, Mario Jesus
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Garcia, Mario Jesus (H /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2019 15:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Hernandez Alvarez, Eberth Arturo
|Arrest Date
|06/10/2019
|Court Case
|201903982
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hernandez Alvarez, Eberth Arturo (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1811 Union Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/10/2019 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T