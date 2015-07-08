Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-11-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PREWITT, NATHAN ALLAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/4/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-11 09:33:00
Court Case 8502018701213
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RE, MCKENZIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/27/1996
Height 6.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-11 13:40:00
Court Case 4802019053024
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name AISTROP, MICHAEL TOBY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/10/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-11 11:20:00
Court Case 4802019053022
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STURDIVANT, KELTON ISAIH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/27/2002
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-11 08:00:00
Court Case 5902019221293
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name THOMPSON, DEVAUGHN WELDON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/20/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-11 10:40:00
Court Case 5902019221875
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HERNANDEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/28/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-11 15:52:00
Court Case 5902018226582
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 20000.00