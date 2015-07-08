Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-11-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PREWITT, NATHAN ALLAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/4/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-11 09:33:00
|Court Case
|8502018701213
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RE, MCKENZIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/27/1996
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-11 13:40:00
|Court Case
|4802019053024
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|AISTROP, MICHAEL TOBY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/10/1976
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-11 11:20:00
|Court Case
|4802019053022
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STURDIVANT, KELTON ISAIH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/27/2002
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-11 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019221293
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, DEVAUGHN WELDON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/20/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-11 10:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019221875
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/28/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-11 15:52:00
|Court Case
|5902018226582
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|20000.00