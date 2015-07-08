Description

Sanchez, Karla Estephanie D (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (prob Violation Out Of County) (F), at 3103 Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 6/11/2019 14:51.