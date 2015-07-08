Below are the Union County arrests for 06-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sanchez, Karla Estephanie D
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Prob Violation Out Of County) (F),
|Description
|Sanchez, Karla Estephanie D (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (prob Violation Out Of County) (F), at 3103 Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 6/11/2019 14:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Brewton, Abe Martin
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F),
|Description
|Brewton, Abe Martin (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), at 400 North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2019 15:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Harris, Billy Ray J
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2019
|Court Case
|201903712
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Harris, Billy Ray J (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1201 Memory Ln, Monroe, NC, on 6/11/2019 20:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Deese, Terry Nesbit
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Deese, Terry Nesbit (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300 Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 6/11/2019 22:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Hartis, Richard Dean
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2019
|Court Case
|201900432
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hartis, Richard Dean (W /M/74) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1542 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 6/11/2019 23:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Reid, Charles Cody
|Arrest Date
|06/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Reid, Charles Cody (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 6/11/2019 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G