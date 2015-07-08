Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-12-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HILLS, ELIZA ELISABETH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/27/1989
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-12 02:50:00
Court Case 5902019221961
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name COE, JAMECKA LATRICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/20/1980
Height 5.6
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-12 10:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name REDFEARN, DARREN LINDALE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/9/1968
Height 5.11
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-12 13:50:00
Court Case 5902019218845
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name NEAL, WILLIAM JAMIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/8/1986
Height 6.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-12 03:36:00
Court Case 5902018243778
Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY
Bond Amount 8000.00

Name JACKSON, TEVIN LAMONT
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/29/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-12 12:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name CHERRY, WILLIAM HOWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1966
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-12 14:59:00
Court Case 5902019222044
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount