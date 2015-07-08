Below are the Union County arrests for 06-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Salazar, Pablo Tecuapa
|Arrest Date
|06/12/2019
|Court Case
|201904021
|Charge
|1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Salazar, Pablo Tecuapa (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 404 Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/12/2019 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Broome, Joseph Tyler
|Arrest Date
|06/12/2019
|Court Case
|201904924
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Broome, Joseph Tyler (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4511 Unionville Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/12/2019 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, R
|Name
|Autry, Marty Lane
|Arrest Date
|06-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Autry, Marty Lane (W /M/43) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1213 Stevens Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:59, 6/2/2019 and 09:00, 6/2/2019. Reported: 14:46, 6/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul
|Arrest Date
|06/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
|Description
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at 1809 Lathan Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/12/2019 01:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Neal, William Auston
|Arrest Date
|06/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Prop (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr, Fict Alt Title Reg) (M),
|Description
|Neal, William Auston (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/prop (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr, Fict Alt Title Reg) (M), at 4511 Unionville Rd, Unionville, NC, on 6/12/2019 19:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, R
|Name
|Jones, Deshaun Kenneth
|Arrest Date
|06/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Jones, Deshaun Kenneth (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 6/12/2019 02:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D