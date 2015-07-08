Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-13-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COVINGTON, GREGORY STEVEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/2/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-13 08:03:00
Court Case 5902019221545
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount

Name HILTON, SAMUEL ERWIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/12/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-13 09:30:00
Court Case 6802019050066
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LEE, JAUNQUEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/3/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-13 16:47:00
Court Case 3502018056659
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ISLES, ANTOINE LAMONT
Arrest Type
DOB 5/24/1970
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-13 00:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CUTHBERTSON, JACARI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/29/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-13 09:12:00
Court Case 5902019222046
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name RUSS, ELIZABETH FAITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-13 10:27:00
Court Case 5902019220322
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00