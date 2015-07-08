Below are the Union County arrests for 06-13-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Patterson, Alexander Vadim
Arrest Date 06/13/2019
Court Case 201904953
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Patterson, Alexander Vadim (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2208 Greenbrook Pkwy, Weddington, NC, on 6/13/2019 20:20.
Arresting Officer Marks, R K

Name Williams, Jeremy Lynnel
Arrest Date 06/13/2019
Court Case 201904955
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Williams, Jeremy Lynnel (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 1101 Crane Rd/rea Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/13/2019 20:28.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Zamora, Theresa Ray
Arrest Date 06/13/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Zamora, Theresa Ray (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2019 21:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Louallen, Rashad Daniel
Arrest Date 06/13/2019
Court Case 201904068
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Louallen, Rashad Daniel (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 499 Charles St/e Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2019 22:26.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Blackwell, Glenda Latrese
Arrest Date 06-13-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Blackwell, Glenda Latrese (B /F/34) Cited on Charge of Speeding (201904928), at U Turn E Mcrorie Rd/mcrorie Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2019 12:47:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Jones, Miranda
Arrest Date 06/13/2019
Court Case 201904049
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Jones, Miranda (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400 Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2019 01:17.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H