Below are the Union County arrests for 06-13-2019.
|Name
|Patterson, Alexander Vadim
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2019
|Court Case
|201904953
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Alexander Vadim (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2208 Greenbrook Pkwy, Weddington, NC, on 6/13/2019 20:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R K
|Name
|Williams, Jeremy Lynnel
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2019
|Court Case
|201904955
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Williams, Jeremy Lynnel (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 1101 Crane Rd/rea Rd, Weddington, NC, on 6/13/2019 20:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Zamora, Theresa Ray
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Zamora, Theresa Ray (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2019 21:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Louallen, Rashad Daniel
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2019
|Court Case
|201904068
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Louallen, Rashad Daniel (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 499 Charles St/e Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2019 22:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Blackwell, Glenda Latrese
|Arrest Date
|06-13-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Blackwell, Glenda Latrese (B /F/34) Cited on Charge of Speeding (201904928), at U Turn E Mcrorie Rd/mcrorie Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2019 12:47:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Jones, Miranda
|Arrest Date
|06/13/2019
|Court Case
|201904049
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Jones, Miranda (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400 Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/13/2019 01:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H