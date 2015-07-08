Below are the Union County arrests for 06-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jones, Ajani Dione
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw W/ Knife (M),
|Description
|Jones, Ajani Dione (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2019 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, S C
|Name
|Kitchen, Tyrone Shawntee
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2019
|Court Case
|201904084
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Kitchen, Tyrone Shawntee (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 2825 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2019 13:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Visoso-castrejon, Jesus
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2019
|Court Case
|201904981
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Visoso-castrejon, Jesus (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 4216 Rogers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2019 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Sanchez, Alejandro
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Alejandro (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Fayetteville, NC, on 6/14/2019 15:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Madrigal, Raul Castillo
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Contempt Of Court- Failure To Pay Child Support (M),
|Description
|Madrigal, Raul Castillo (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Contempt Of Court- Failure To Pay Child Support (M), at 400 Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2019 16:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Goodwin, A B
|Name
|Grimes, Grant Preston
|Arrest Date
|06/14/2019
|Court Case
|201904963
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 4) Speeding (M), And 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Grimes, Grant Preston (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 4) Speeding (M), and 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2509 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2019 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W