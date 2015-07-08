Below are the Union County arrests for 06-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jones, Ajani Dione
Arrest Date 06/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Awdw W/ Knife (M),
Description Jones, Ajani Dione (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2019 10:45.
Arresting Officer Keziah, S C

Name Kitchen, Tyrone Shawntee
Arrest Date 06/14/2019
Court Case 201904084
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Kitchen, Tyrone Shawntee (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 2825 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2019 13:41.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Visoso-castrejon, Jesus
Arrest Date 06/14/2019
Court Case 201904981
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Visoso-castrejon, Jesus (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 4216 Rogers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2019 14:46.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Sanchez, Alejandro
Arrest Date 06/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Sanchez, Alejandro (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Fayetteville, NC, on 6/14/2019 15:53.
Arresting Officer  

Name Madrigal, Raul Castillo
Arrest Date 06/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Contempt Of Court- Failure To Pay Child Support (M),
Description Madrigal, Raul Castillo (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Contempt Of Court- Failure To Pay Child Support (M), at 400 Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2019 16:14.
Arresting Officer Goodwin, A B

Name Grimes, Grant Preston
Arrest Date 06/14/2019
Court Case 201904963
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 4) Speeding (M), And 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Grimes, Grant Preston (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 4) Speeding (M), and 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2509 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2019 00:12.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W