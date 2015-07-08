Description

Grimes, Grant Preston (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 4) Speeding (M), and 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 2509 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/14/2019 00:12.