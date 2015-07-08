Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-15-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BILLUPS, ADRIAN MIEKEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/8/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-15 02:52:00
Court Case 5902019222503
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SHACKLEFORD, BRADY LORENZO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 218
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-15 15:00:00
Court Case 5902019221914
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR STALKING
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HOLDER, LUTHER JAROD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/24/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-15 05:30:00
Court Case 5902019222504
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, BRIAN SHAMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/22/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-15 14:31:00
Court Case 5902019222525
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BARRETT, RANDALL DEVONTEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/29/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-15 00:10:00
Court Case 5902019222467
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SCHAUMLOEFFEL, ALAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/20/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-15 04:47:00
Court Case 5902018239646
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 500.00