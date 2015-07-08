Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-15-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BILLUPS, ADRIAN MIEKEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/8/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-15 02:52:00
|Court Case
|5902019222503
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SHACKLEFORD, BRADY LORENZO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/8/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|218
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-15 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019221914
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR STALKING
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HOLDER, LUTHER JAROD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-15 05:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019222504
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALKER, BRIAN SHAMON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/22/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-15 14:31:00
|Court Case
|5902019222525
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BARRETT, RANDALL DEVONTEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/29/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-15 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019222467
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SCHAUMLOEFFEL, ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/20/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-15 04:47:00
|Court Case
|5902018239646
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00