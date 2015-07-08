Below are the Union County arrests for 06-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Washington, Chemecka Nichole
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Washington, Chemecka Nichole (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4199 E Hwy 74/college St, Wingate, NC, on 6/15/2019 01:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Stiles, Katherine Angeline
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2019
|Court Case
|201904114
|Charge
|Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F),
|Description
|Stiles, Katherine Angeline (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument (F), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2019 22:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Ingram, Jaquan Raphael
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2019
|Court Case
|201904096
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Ingram, Jaquan Raphael (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/15/2019 01:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Kiziah, Ashley Wilson
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Worthless Check (M) And 2) Worthless Check (M),
|Description
|Kiziah, Ashley Wilson (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Worthless Check (M) and 2) Worthless Check (M), at 820 Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 6/15/2019 23:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Craig, James Bernard
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2019
|Court Case
|201900611
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Craig, James Bernard (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 500 Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/15/2019 01:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, R
|Name
|Creel, Alexus Bailey
|Arrest Date
|06/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Creel, Alexus Bailey (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5811 Hillcrest Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/15/2019 23:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J