Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-16-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name LARA, DONALDO MEJIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/10/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-16 01:20:00
Court Case 5902019222606
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RICHARDSON, JAMAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/26/1969
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-16 17:24:00
Court Case 5902019222652
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TEAGUE, SYDNEY PARRISH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-16 02:38:00
Court Case 5902019222603
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name DRAYTON, DAVID LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/20/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-16 03:15:00
Court Case 5902019222609
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name OKWARA, CHUKWUDI MICHEAL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/13/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-16 03:22:00
Court Case 5902019222607
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BLACKMON, MASAKELA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/20/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-16 07:15:00
Court Case 5902019222615
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1500.00