Below are the Union County arrests for 06-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Helms, Donney Eugene
Arrest Date 06/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Helms, Donney Eugene (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Losdale Farms Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2019 00:27.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Retana, Juanita Diaz
Arrest Date 06/16/2019
Court Case 201904119
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Retana, Juanita Diaz (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1111 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2019 02:16.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V

Name Greene, Joni Elizabeth
Arrest Date 06/16/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Greene, Joni Elizabeth (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7799 E Marshville Blvd/stegall Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/16/2019 02:32.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Prater, Jason Christopher
Arrest Date 06/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Prater, Jason Christopher (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7799 E Marshville Blvd/stegall Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/16/2019 02:48.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Walls, Stephen Roger
Arrest Date 06/16/2019
Court Case 201905018
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi,Dwlr Not Imp Rev) (M),
Description Walls, Stephen Roger (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi,dwlr Not Imp Rev) (M), at 3899 W Hwy 74/n Stewart St, Wingate, NC, on 6/16/2019 03:13.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Howze, William Porter
Arrest Date 06/16/2019
Court Case 201905019
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Howze, William Porter (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 9215 Richardson King Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/16/2019 10:43.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C