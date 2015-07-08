Below are the Union County arrests for 06-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Helms, Donney Eugene
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Helms, Donney Eugene (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Losdale Farms Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2019 00:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Retana, Juanita Diaz
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2019
|Court Case
|201904119
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Retana, Juanita Diaz (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1111 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/16/2019 02:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V
|Name
|Greene, Joni Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Greene, Joni Elizabeth (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7799 E Marshville Blvd/stegall Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/16/2019 02:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Prater, Jason Christopher
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Prater, Jason Christopher (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7799 E Marshville Blvd/stegall Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/16/2019 02:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Walls, Stephen Roger
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2019
|Court Case
|201905018
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi,Dwlr Not Imp Rev) (M),
|Description
|Walls, Stephen Roger (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi,dwlr Not Imp Rev) (M), at 3899 W Hwy 74/n Stewart St, Wingate, NC, on 6/16/2019 03:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Howze, William Porter
|Arrest Date
|06/16/2019
|Court Case
|201905019
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Howze, William Porter (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 9215 Richardson King Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/16/2019 10:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C