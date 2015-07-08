Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-17-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCGILL, NAVADA JERMAINE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/23/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-17 01:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BELL, XAVIER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/18/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-17 08:32:00
Court Case 5902019222710
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name HEWITT, REUBEN MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1982
Height 6.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-17 14:45:00
Court Case 5902019209675
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STIDMAN, MILIKA SHAUNTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/6/1973
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-17 00:27:00
Court Case 5902019215159
Charge Description ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name EARLEY, WALLACE KERN
Arrest Type
DOB 9/5/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-17 11:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SAVANNAH, THOMASON
Arrest Type
DOB 6/17/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-17 17:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount