Below are the Union County arrests for 06-17-2019.

Name Mcgee, Chasmon Jonathan Claude
Arrest Date 06/17/2019
Court Case 201904913
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F),
Description Mcgee, Chasmon Jonathan Claude (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2019 18:00.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Padilla, Wendy Marcell
Arrest Date 06-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Padilla, Wendy Marcell (W /F/53) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 6408 Bridgemoor Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 04:00, 6/13/2019 and 12:00, 6/17/2019. Reported: 14:23, 6/17/2019.
Arresting Officer Lambert, M R

Name Boles, Lisa Ann-gladden
Arrest Date 06/17/2019
Court Case 201905056
Charge Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
Description Boles, Lisa Ann-gladden (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2019 18:03.
Arresting Officer Evans, F R

Name Allen, Dwala Ann
Arrest Date 06/17/2019
Court Case 201904173
Charge Assault With Deadly Weapon, M (M),
Description Allen, Dwala Ann (B /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Assault With Deadly Weapon, M (M), at 703 Riverside Apt, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2019 18:39.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Vicuna-rios, Jesus
Arrest Date 06/17/2019
Court Case 201905060
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Vicuna-rios, Jesus (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 12047 Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 6/17/2019 19:55.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Barrett, David Lee
Arrest Date 06/17/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Barrett, David Lee (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2019 20:45.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B