Below are the Union County arrests for 06-17-2019.
|Name
|Mcgee, Chasmon Jonathan Claude
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2019
|Court Case
|201904913
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F),
|Description
|Mcgee, Chasmon Jonathan Claude (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2019 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Padilla, Wendy Marcell
|Arrest Date
|06-17-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Padilla, Wendy Marcell (W /F/53) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 6408 Bridgemoor Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 04:00, 6/13/2019 and 12:00, 6/17/2019. Reported: 14:23, 6/17/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Lambert, M R
|Name
|Boles, Lisa Ann-gladden
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2019
|Court Case
|201905056
|Charge
|Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Description
|Boles, Lisa Ann-gladden (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2019 18:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Allen, Dwala Ann
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2019
|Court Case
|201904173
|Charge
|Assault With Deadly Weapon, M (M),
|Description
|Allen, Dwala Ann (B /F/54) Arrest on chrg of Assault With Deadly Weapon, M (M), at 703 Riverside Apt, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2019 18:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Vicuna-rios, Jesus
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2019
|Court Case
|201905060
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Vicuna-rios, Jesus (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 12047 Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 6/17/2019 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Barrett, David Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Barrett, David Lee (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/17/2019 20:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B