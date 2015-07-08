Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-18-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name IGLESIAS, BRIAN EVERALDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/3/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-18 02:38:00
Court Case 5902019222836
Charge Description OPEN CNT MBV/UNFWN PROP CY/CTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GREGORY, CHRISTOPHER DAVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-18 11:15:00
Court Case 5902019222952
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CARTWRIGHT, KHAREE CHAUNCY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1996
Height 6.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-18 14:24:00
Court Case 5902019222965
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ASBURY, JAQUARIUS CHRISOM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/3/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-18 04:53:00
Court Case 5902019222706
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GRIMES, MALIK TAJE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/6/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-18 11:00:00
Court Case 1202019706784
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LAIL, KEVIN EUGENE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/19/1964
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-18 15:22:00
Court Case 4802018700004
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00