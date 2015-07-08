Below are the Union County arrests for 06-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gordon, Brandon Wayne
Arrest Date 06/18/2019
Court Case 201904211
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gordon, Brandon Wayne (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 715 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2019 19:58.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Cotten, Montell Oliver
Arrest Date 06-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Cotten, Montell Oliver (B /M/27) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 4024 Fincher Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:32, 6/18/2019 and 11:33, 6/18/2019. Reported: 11:33, 6/18/2019.
Arresting Officer Leonard, T S

Name Blount, Richard Anthony
Arrest Date 06/18/2019
Court Case 201904181
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Blount, Richard Anthony (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 303 E Houston St, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2019 08:13.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Williamson, Bernard Deshawn
Arrest Date 06/18/2019
Court Case
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Williamson, Bernard Deshawn (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at Crismark Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/18/2019 21:02.
Arresting Officer Payne, C A

Name Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 06-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11:50, 6/18/2019. Reported: 11:50, 6/18/2019.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Blount, Richard Anthony
Arrest Date 06/18/2019
Court Case 201904182
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Blount, Richard Anthony (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2019 08:40.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D