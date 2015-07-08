Below are the Union County arrests for 06-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gordon, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2019
|Court Case
|201904211
|Charge
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Brandon Wayne (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 715 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2019 19:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Cotten, Montell Oliver
|Arrest Date
|06-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cotten, Montell Oliver (B /M/27) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 4024 Fincher Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:32, 6/18/2019 and 11:33, 6/18/2019. Reported: 11:33, 6/18/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Leonard, T S
|Name
|Blount, Richard Anthony
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2019
|Court Case
|201904181
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Blount, Richard Anthony (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 303 E Houston St, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2019 08:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Williamson, Bernard Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Williamson, Bernard Deshawn (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at Crismark Dr, Stallings, NC, on 6/18/2019 21:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, C A
|Name
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|06-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11:50, 6/18/2019. Reported: 11:50, 6/18/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Blount, Richard Anthony
|Arrest Date
|06/18/2019
|Court Case
|201904182
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Blount, Richard Anthony (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 6/18/2019 08:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D