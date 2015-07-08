Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, JORDAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/8/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-19 02:53:00
Court Case 5902019223047
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name JONES, DEMETRIUS LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/6/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-19 11:01:00
Court Case 5902019220912
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MOORE, SARA LESLIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/3/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-19 13:10:00
Court Case 5902019222680
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name STEPHENS, CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-19 15:53:00
Court Case 5902019207860
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOUSE, MAURICE EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/11/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-19 01:10:00
Court Case 5902019223054
Charge Description AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
Bond Amount 750.00

Name WRIGHT, ALCOLA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/3/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-19 11:09:00
Court Case 5902019222970
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00