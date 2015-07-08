Below are the Union County arrests for 06-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Munson, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2019
|Court Case
|201905108
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F),
|Description
|Munson, Brandon Lee (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2019 15:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Cady, Jeremy Lawrence
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Cady, Jeremy Lawrence (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 810 Velma Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2019 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fisher, S M
|Name
|Weaver, Anthony Michael
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female, M (M),
|Description
|Weaver, Anthony Michael (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female, M (M), at 2900 Faircroft Way, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2019 18:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Davis, Robert Charles John
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2019
|Court Case
|201905119
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Davis, Robert Charles John (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 4799 Pleasant Grove Rd/raymond Austin Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 6/19/2019 20:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Gentry, Annamarie
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Gentry, Annamarie (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 4011 William Clark Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/19/2019 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Marchese, Christie Rose
|Arrest Date
|06/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Marchese, Christie Rose (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/19/2019 00:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Austin, J F