Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-20-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BURCH, BETHANY MORGAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/14/1993
|Height
|4.9
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-20 00:04:00
|Court Case
|5902019223198
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PLUME, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/22/1959
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-20 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019223223
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GANTT, CHRISTOPHER ISIAH-LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/9/1984
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-20 13:31:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DENNIS, LAFAYETTE GHADHADYEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-20 16:43:00
|Court Case
|5902019223290
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MOSS, JAMAL AMIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/1/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-20 01:02:00
|Court Case
|5902019216920
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WYLAND, LISA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/5/1974
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-20 08:39:00
|Court Case
|5902019217510
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00