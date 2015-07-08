Below are the Union County arrests for 06-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Willis, Akeela Nysiera
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Parole Violation (M), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Willis, Akeela Nysiera (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Parole Violation (M), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/20/2019 17:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Clontz, Robert Wesley
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2019
|Court Case
|201905140
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ),
|Description
|Clontz, Robert Wesley (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ), at 9300 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Fairview, NC, on 6/20/2019 17:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Rhodes, Kevin Jones
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2019
|Court Case
|201905142
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Rhodes, Kevin Jones (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 4499 E Hwy 74/old Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 6/20/2019 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|06-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:20, 6/20/2019 and 00:21, 6/20/2019. Reported: 00:34, 6/20/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Metro Tech Systems Inc VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
|Arrest Date
|06-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Metro Tech Systems Inc VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 4815 Persimmon Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:30, 6/19/2019 and 06:55, 6/20/2019. Reported: 07:26, 6/20/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Sheffield, Javier Conrad
|Arrest Date
|06/20/2019
|Court Case
|201904235
|Charge
|Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument, F (F),
|Description
|Sheffield, Javier Conrad (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument, F (F), at 210 S Church St, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2019 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L