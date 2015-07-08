Below are the Union County arrests for 06-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Willis, Akeela Nysiera
Arrest Date 06/20/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Parole Violation (M), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Willis, Akeela Nysiera (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Parole Violation (M), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/20/2019 17:15.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Clontz, Robert Wesley
Arrest Date 06/20/2019
Court Case 201905140
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ),
Description Clontz, Robert Wesley (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ), at 9300 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Fairview, NC, on 6/20/2019 17:24.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Rhodes, Kevin Jones
Arrest Date 06/20/2019
Court Case 201905142
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Rhodes, Kevin Jones (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 4499 E Hwy 74/old Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 6/20/2019 22:45.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 06-20-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:20, 6/20/2019 and 00:21, 6/20/2019. Reported: 00:34, 6/20/2019.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Metro Tech Systems Inc VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle
Arrest Date 06-20-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Metro Tech Systems Inc VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 4815 Persimmon Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:30, 6/19/2019 and 06:55, 6/20/2019. Reported: 07:26, 6/20/2019.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Sheffield, Javier Conrad
Arrest Date 06/20/2019
Court Case 201904235
Charge Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument, F (F),
Description Sheffield, Javier Conrad (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Poss 5+ Counterfiet Instrument, F (F), at 210 S Church St, Monroe, NC, on 6/20/2019 00:36.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L