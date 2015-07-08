Below are the Union County arrests for 06-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carey, Meghan
Arrest Date 06/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Carey, Meghan (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2019 11:30.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Vicuna-rios, Jesus
Arrest Date 06/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Vicuna-rios, Jesus (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at Homeless, on 6/21/2019 12:36.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Rorie, Ramel Faison
Arrest Date 06/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Possess Sched Vi Cs, Show, (M),
Description Rorie, Ramel Faison (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Possess Sched Vi Cs, Show, (M), at 6024 Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 6/21/2019 14:15.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Griffin, Derrick
Arrest Date 06/21/2019
Court Case 201904258
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Show Cause (M),
Description Griffin, Derrick (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Show Cause (M), at 426 English St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2019 16:19.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Griffin, Derrick Geoffery
Arrest Date 06/21/2019
Court Case 20194258
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Griffin, Derrick Geoffery (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 426 English St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2019 16:30.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Davis, Milton Bernard
Arrest Date 06/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Davis, Milton Bernard (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2019 18:00.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N