Below are the Union County arrests for 06-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carey, Meghan
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Carey, Meghan (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2019 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Vicuna-rios, Jesus
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Vicuna-rios, Jesus (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at Homeless, on 6/21/2019 12:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Rorie, Ramel Faison
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Possess Sched Vi Cs, Show, (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Ramel Faison (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Possess Sched Vi Cs, Show, (M), at 6024 Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 6/21/2019 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Griffin, Derrick
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2019
|Court Case
|201904258
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Derrick (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Show Cause (M), at 426 English St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2019 16:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Griffin, Derrick Geoffery
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2019
|Court Case
|20194258
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Derrick Geoffery (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 426 English St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2019 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Davis, Milton Bernard
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Davis, Milton Bernard (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2019 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N