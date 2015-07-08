Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-22-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CRUZ, ALDHAIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-22 02:56:00
Court Case 5902019223594
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TILLMAN, ANTHONY RICARDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/19/1986
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-22 13:12:00
Court Case 1702017051622
Charge Description H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MARKS, ANDREW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/25/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 196
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-22 03:52:00
Court Case 5902019223596
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, HAROLD DONNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1974
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-22 12:55:00
Court Case 5902019223486
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROMERO-ALFARO, TOMAS ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/27/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-22 03:00:00
Court Case 5902019223598
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name BERRY, CALVIN KELLY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/12/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-22 15:08:00
Court Case 5902019222248
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00