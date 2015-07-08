Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-22-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CRUZ, ALDHAIR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-22 02:56:00
|Court Case
|5902019223594
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TILLMAN, ANTHONY RICARDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/19/1986
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-22 13:12:00
|Court Case
|1702017051622
|Charge Description
|H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MARKS, ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/25/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|196
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-22 03:52:00
|Court Case
|5902019223596
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBINSON, HAROLD DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/16/1974
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-22 12:55:00
|Court Case
|5902019223486
|Charge Description
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROMERO-ALFARO, TOMAS ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/27/1984
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-22 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019223598
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BERRY, CALVIN KELLY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/12/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-22 15:08:00
|Court Case
|5902019222248
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00