Below are the Union County arrests for 06-22-2019.

Name Polk, Edward Dondre
Arrest Date 06/22/2019
Court Case 201905180
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon, F (F),
Description Polk, Edward Dondre (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon, F (F), at 3605 E Hwy 218, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2019 01:02.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Michael, Donald Baxter
Arrest Date 06-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Michael, Donald Baxter (W /M/64) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 2000 Younts Rd/w Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/22/2019 6:01:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Polk, Edward Dondre
Arrest Date 06/22/2019
Court Case 201905180
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Polk, Edward Dondre (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3605 E Hwy 218, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2019 01:02.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Michael, Donald Baxter
Arrest Date 06-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Michael, Donald Baxter (W /M/64) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 2000 Younts Rd/w Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/22/2019 6:01:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Trimble, Michael Meredith
Arrest Date 06/22/2019
Court Case 201905183
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Trimble, Michael Meredith (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 4218 E Hwy 218, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2019 02:43.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Michael, Donald Baxter
Arrest Date 06-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Michael, Donald Baxter (W /M/64) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 2000 Younts Rd/w Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/22/2019 6:02:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L