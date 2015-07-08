Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-23-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WARDLOW, MALIK RAQUAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/27/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-23 08:01:00
Court Case 7902018703854
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FAULKNER, HAYWOOD NATHANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-23 15:32:00
Court Case 5902019003715
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BRANCH, ISAIAH MAUROD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-23 08:08:00
Court Case 5902019223694
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PERRY, TIMOTHY VINCENT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/2/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-23 15:44:00
Court Case 5902019215829
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name CALO, COLLEEN MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/8/1963
Height 5.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-23 00:03:00
Court Case 5902019223670
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STOWE, COTRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1959
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-06-23 07:41:00
Court Case 5902018019443
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00