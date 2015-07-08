Below are the Union County arrests for 06-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Deon Dominique
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2019
|Court Case
|201904296
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Davis, Deon Dominique (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2009 Union St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 13:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Short, Jeffrey Thomas
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Short, Jeffrey Thomas (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 999 S Rocky River Rd/new Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Bailey, Angela Gail
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2019
|Court Case
|201904309
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Bailey, Angela Gail (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1105 Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Savage, Ronald Ashley
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2019
|Court Case
|201904309
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Savage, Ronald Ashley (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1105 Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 15:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Brown, George Mein
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Brown, George Mein (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 20:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Massey, James Edward J
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2019
|Court Case
|201904317
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Pwisd Sch Ii, Pdp, Simple Poss Sch Vi), F (F),
|Description
|Massey, James Edward J (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (pwisd Sch Ii, Pdp, Simple Poss Sch Vi), F (F), at 508 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 22:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E