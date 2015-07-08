Below are the Union County arrests for 06-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Davis, Deon Dominique
Arrest Date 06/23/2019
Court Case 201904296
Charge 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Davis, Deon Dominique (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2009 Union St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 13:04.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Short, Jeffrey Thomas
Arrest Date 06/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Short, Jeffrey Thomas (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 999 S Rocky River Rd/new Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 14:41.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Bailey, Angela Gail
Arrest Date 06/23/2019
Court Case 201904309
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Bailey, Angela Gail (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1105 Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 15:37.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Savage, Ronald Ashley
Arrest Date 06/23/2019
Court Case 201904309
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Savage, Ronald Ashley (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1105 Harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 15:51.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Brown, George Mein
Arrest Date 06/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Brown, George Mein (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 20:25.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Massey, James Edward J
Arrest Date 06/23/2019
Court Case 201904317
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Pwisd Sch Ii, Pdp, Simple Poss Sch Vi), F (F),
Description Massey, James Edward J (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (pwisd Sch Ii, Pdp, Simple Poss Sch Vi), F (F), at 508 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2019 22:52.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E