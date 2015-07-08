Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-24-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JOHNSON, DONTRELL J
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/11/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-24 02:02:00
|Court Case
|5902019222445
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MARINE, DANIEL FRANK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/5/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-24 11:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CULBRETH, TYRELL LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/2/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-24 10:49:00
|Court Case
|5902019223710
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WAHIB, AMIN SAID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|156
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-24 14:11:00
|Court Case
|5902019220087
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LOPEZ-ECHEVERRIA, JOSE ANGEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/20/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-24 01:35:00
|Court Case
|5902019223758
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SIGMON, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/5/1990
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-06-24 11:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount