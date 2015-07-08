Below are the Union County arrests for 06-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pritchard, Jonathan Jacob
Arrest Date 06/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Reckless Driving To Endanger, M (M),
Description Pritchard, Jonathan Jacob (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Reckless Driving To Endanger, M (M), at 4020 Peeblebrook Cir, Concord, NC, on 6/24/2019 13:32.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Salvador, Olguin Avalos
Arrest Date 06-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Salvador, Olguin Avalos (W /M/27) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail R, Indian Trail, on 6/24/2019 8:21:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Litton, Bianca Renee
Arrest Date 06-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Litton, Bianca Renee (W /F/31) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 10199 Indian Trail Fairview Rd/w Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 6/24/2019 2:56:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Bost, Jeffery Mark
Arrest Date 06/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Bost, Jeffery Mark (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/24/2019 14:00.
Arresting Officer  

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 06-24-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:00, 6/24/2019 and 01:10, 6/24/2019. Reported: 01:10, 6/24/2019.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D